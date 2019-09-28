Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Returns to action

Karlsson (undisclosed) returned to the lineup for Friday's exhibition game against the Kings.

Karlsson missed Wednesday's preseason matchup with Colorado due to an undisclosed issue, but whatever he was dealing with clearly wasn't overly serious. The 26-year-old pivot fired two shots on goal in 16:44 of ice time during Friday's 3-2 loss, and will be 100 healthy heading into Wednesday's regular-season opener against San Jose.