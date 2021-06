Karlsson notched an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on Alex Pietrangelo's second goal of the game. The 28-year-old Karlsson is on a six-game point streak, during which he's racked up two goals and six helpers. The Swede is the Golden Knights' leading scorer in these playoffs, with 13 points (four tallies, nine assists) in 15 contests. He's added 25 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-9 rating as a second-line center.