Karlsson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Karlsson's body got in the way of a Jack Eichel shot, redirecting it into the net for the Golden Knights' second goal. They couldn't find an equalizer with less than 43 seconds left in the third period. Karlsson has scored three times over the last four games, giving him 10 tallies, 21 helpers, 87 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 46 contests overall. He's been one of the Golden Knights' more consistent forwards amid their recent home slump.