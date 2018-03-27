Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores 40th goal in win
Karlsson's 40th marker came as part of a three-point night Monday in a 4-1 win over Colorado.
Before this season, Karlsson had 17 goals in four seasons, two of which saw him play in 81 games. This year, he's averaged a goal every two games and has been a large part of the Knights' historic campaign. If he's been on your roster, you've been thrilled with what he's done for your team.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Natural hat trick in Sunday's win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Keeps hot streak alive•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Continues magical season•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Records three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Reaches milestone in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Collects two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...