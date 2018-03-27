Karlsson's 40th marker came as part of a three-point night Monday in a 4-1 win over Colorado.

Before this season, Karlsson had 17 goals in four seasons, two of which saw him play in 81 games. This year, he's averaged a goal every two games and has been a large part of the Knights' historic campaign. If he's been on your roster, you've been thrilled with what he's done for your team.