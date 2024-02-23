Karlsson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

This was Karlsson's third straight game with a goal. He's starting to play like he did early in the season, which is good news for a Golden Knights team missing Mark Stone (upper body) and Jack Eichel (knee). The 31-year-old Karlsson is up to 19 tallies, 37 points, 113 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 45 appearances. He should continue to see steady top-six usage.