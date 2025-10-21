Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores empty-netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Karlsson has earned all four of his points (three goals, one assist) this season over the last four games. His defensive duties are likely to increase while Mark Stone (wrist) is on injured reserve. Karlsson can handle a two-way role while playing on the third line. He's at four points, 18 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through seven appearances, production worthy of a look in deeper fantasy formats.
