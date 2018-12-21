Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores game-tying goal
Karlsson's goal was his sixth of December and helped his team overcome the Islanders in a 4-2 victory.
Wild Bill's goal totals have gradually caught up with his assists over time, and he's now scored more goals than assists after nine of his past 10 points have come from him scoring a goal. Karlsson might have struggled early this year, but he's back to being the type of player he was last year and should top 50 points fairly easily this year. Make sure he's in your lineup.
