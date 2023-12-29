Karlsson scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Karlsson's second-period tally held as the game-winner. The 30-year-old has stayed relatively consistent with 10 points through 13 outings in December while continuing to play in a middle-six role. He's up to 15 goals -- matching his highest total since 2019-20 -- while adding 17 assists, 92 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 37 appearances.