Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Karlsson's goal tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period. It was the 400th point of his career, a milestone he achieved in his 665th game, and against the team he spent parts of three seasons with before joining the Golden Knights in the expansion draft. The center is up to 22 tallies, 43 points, 130 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 50 appearances. He's racked up six goals and three assists over his last eight outings.