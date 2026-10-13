Karlsson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Karlsson brought Vegas within one goal at 9:25 of the third period, finishing a two-on-one rush with Brett Howden after receiving a pass in the high slot. The goal was his first of the season and briefly gave the Golden Knights hope of overcoming a three-goal deficit, but they couldn't get the job done. Karlsson, who signed a two-year extension with the Golden Knights on Sept. 30, has endured a slow start to the season with just two points in his first seven appearances. He's a strong candidate for a bounce-back performance, but right now, he isn't doing much from a fantasy perspective.