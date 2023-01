Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Karlsson has produced four goals and an assist over his last seven contests. The 30-year-old is up to 11 tallies, 33 points, 93 shots on net, 33 hits and 27 blocked shots through 49 games. He continues to play alongside Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith on the second line.