Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1.
Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board at 15:49 of the second period, but that was it for their offense. The center enjoyed a productive 2022-23 with 53 points in 82 regular-season games, though he was limited to a goal and seven assists over the last 12 contests to close out the campaign. The 30-year-old should remain on the second line at even strength with playing time in all situations.
