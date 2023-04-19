Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board at 15:49 of the second period, but that was it for their offense. The center enjoyed a productive 2022-23 with 53 points in 82 regular-season games, though he was limited to a goal and seven assists over the last 12 contests to close out the campaign. The 30-year-old should remain on the second line at even strength with playing time in all situations.