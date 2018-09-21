Karlsson scored the first goal and added two helpers in a 7-2 rout of the Kings on Thursday

The line of Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith was incredible Thursday, racking up a combined 11 points in the first 26:32 of the contest. Obviously, these kinds of nights won't happen often, but the play of Karlsson and his linemates is suggesting that last year was no fluke.