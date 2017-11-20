Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores twice against Kings
Karlsson stayed hot Sunday, scoring twice in a win over the Kings.
Karlsson continues to tear it up offensively and now has five goals and six points in his last four games. The sniper is up to 16 points in 19 games on the season and has now been credited with three game-winning goals. Karlsson centers the top line and it's been since mid-October that he last went more than a game without appearing on the scoresheet. His consistent offensive production makes him an automatic roll whenever Vegas hits the ice.
