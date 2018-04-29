Karlsson scored two goals in a 4-3 double overtime loss to the Sharks on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1.

Owners have been waiting all season for Karlsson to drop off his scoring production because of his ridiculously high 23.4 shooting percentage. Prior to 2017-18, his career shooting percentage sat at 7.7 percent. But clearly, that stat hasn't come back down to earth for him just yet this season, as after Saturday, Karlsson's shooting percentage this postseason rose to 18.75 percent. Even though he will run out of good luck at some point, owners should still ride out this amazing season for Karlsson.