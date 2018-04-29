Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores twice in loss
Karlsson scored two goals in a 4-3 double overtime loss to the Sharks on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1.
Owners have been waiting all season for Karlsson to drop off his scoring production because of his ridiculously high 23.4 shooting percentage. Prior to 2017-18, his career shooting percentage sat at 7.7 percent. But clearly, that stat hasn't come back down to earth for him just yet this season, as after Saturday, Karlsson's shooting percentage this postseason rose to 18.75 percent. Even though he will run out of good luck at some point, owners should still ride out this amazing season for Karlsson.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Three helpers in commanding win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Finalist for Lady Byng Trophy•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Gets on board in Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Stays red hot with three-point game•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dazzles in division-clinching win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts three points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...