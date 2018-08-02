Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Seems bound for arbitration
Karlsson and the Golden Knights are $3 million apart in their contract negotiations, which appears to have the sides headed toward Saturday's arbitration hearing, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Karlsson's ask ($6.5 million) is relatively reasonable in light of his 78-point 2017-18 campaign, however, the team is no doubt looking at his two prior years in which he logged a combined 45 points. With just over $13 million in cap space, Vegas isn't exactly strapped for cash, but likely wants to see more consistently high numbers out of the 24-year-old before shelling out on a long-term deal.
