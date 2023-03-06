Karlsson logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Karlsson's getting back on track with two helpers over his last three games. He fed Reilly Smith on a give-and-go for the Golden Knights' third goal. Karlsson has amassed seven helpers during his 14-game goal drought. The veteran center is up to 40 points for the first time in three years. He's added 122 shots on net, 40 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 63 appearances.