Play

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Sends helper in loss

Karlsson registered an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's opening tally at 4:55 of the second period. The Swede is at 33 points, 87 shots and a plus-8 rating through 41 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories