Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Sends helper in loss
Karlsson registered an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.
Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's opening tally at 4:55 of the second period. The Swede is at 33 points, 87 shots and a plus-8 rating through 41 games this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Another two-assist game•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plays provider with two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Emerges with helper•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Factors into road win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp shorthanded•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies twice, adds assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.