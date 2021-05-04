Karlsson recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Karlsson assisted on an Alec Martinez power-play goal in the first period and a Jonathan Marchessault tally at even strength in the second. This was Karlsson's first multi-point effort since April 9. The Swedish center has 36 points, 101 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 51 contests.