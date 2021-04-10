Karlsson notched two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.
Karlsson assisted on both of Reilly Smith's tallies in the contest. The shorthanded helper was Karlsson's first point on the penalty kill this year. He's up to 29 points in 39 games overall, and the Swede has added 75 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in his all-situations role.
