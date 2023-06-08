Karlsson (illness) is expected to be in the lineup for Game 3 on Thursday.
Karlsson missed Wednesday's practice because of the illness, but he was back on the ice Thursday and said afterwards that he feels good. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 19 playoff contests this year. Karlsson is projected to play on a line with Reilly Smith and Michael Amadio.
