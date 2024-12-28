Karlsson provided an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson has two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He's been quietly successful, and part of his success can be attributed to a move to the second line. Karlsson is up to seven goals, 10 assists, 64 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 26 appearances this season.