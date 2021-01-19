Karlsson recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Karlsson played the middleman between Jonathan Marchessault and goal-scorer Reilly Smith for the game-tying tally at 4:11 of the third period. The assist was Karlsson's second point in three games -- the Swede has added seven shots on net and a plus-3 rating this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Records tying goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Offers assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp with man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Adds insurance marker•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dishes two helpers•