Karlsson recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Karlsson played the middleman between Jonathan Marchessault and goal-scorer Reilly Smith for the game-tying tally at 4:11 of the third period. The assist was Karlsson's second point in three games -- the Swede has added seven shots on net and a plus-3 rating this season.