Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Sets up power-play goal

Karlsson drew an assist on Jonathan Marchessault's power-play goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.

The assist was Karlsson's first power-play point of the season. Despite the lack of early success on special teams, it's still been a great start to the campaign for Karlsson, now with nine points in 10 games in 2019-20.

