Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Sets up power-play goal
Karlsson drew an assist on Jonathan Marchessault's power-play goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.
The assist was Karlsson's first power-play point of the season. Despite the lack of early success on special teams, it's still been a great start to the campaign for Karlsson, now with nine points in 10 games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Strikes shorthanded•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Gathers assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Assist spree continues•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Curiously not taking faceoffs•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Four helpers through three games•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Provides rare PIM boost•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.