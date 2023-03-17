Karlsson registered an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Flames.
Karlsson found Reilly Smith for the Golden Knights' second tally, which briefly tied the game at 2-2. Through nine games in March, Karlsson has two goals and five assists. The veteran center is up to 45 points, 139 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 69 outings, providing solid secondary offense on the second line.
