Karlsson (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Karlsson has been out since Jan. 20 and is not considered close to a return. His placement on LTIR means he won't be available for Feb. 22 versus the Canucks, which will be his 10th straight game on the shelf. He'll be eligible to return Feb. 24 against the Kings, but an update on his status shouldn't be expected until after the Golden Knights resume their season at the earliest.