Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Should return soon
Head coach Pete DeBoer said Karlsson (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Panthers but should be ready after the road trip, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson will miss a seventh straight game Thursday, but he'll aim to get back into the lineup Saturday versus the Hurricanes. It has been a respectable overall season for Karlsson. He's produced 34 points -- six on the power play -- and 103 shots on net over 49 games, and he'll likely bump into the top six once he's ready.
