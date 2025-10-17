Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Shows special teams skills
Karlsson scored two goals, one while shorthanded and the other on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.
Karlsson had the Golden Knights' last two goals, scoring a shortie late in the second period before his power-play game-winner early in the third. The 32-year-old can still play in all situations, though he's seen some reduced minutes at even strength and on the power play early this season. He's up to three points, 13 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across five contests. Karlsson has scored at least one shorthanded goal in eight of the last nine seasons, and he now has more power-play tallies this year than he did in all of 2024-25.
