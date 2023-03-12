Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Karlsson has done fairly well to begin March, logging a goal and three helpers over six contests. It matches his point total from all of February, when he had four assists in nine games. The veteran center is up to 12 goals, 30 helpers, 131 shots on net, 42 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 66 appearances. This season is the first time he's reached the 30-assist mark since 2019-20.