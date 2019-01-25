Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Slow end to first half

Karlsson notched just two points (one goal, one assist) over the final 11 games of the first half.

Despite the slow end to the first half, Karlsson still owns 16 goals and 16 assists through 52 games for the Golden Knights. His 15.2 shooting percentage slots in just inside the top 100 in the league and places him third on the team behind Bradon Pirri (17.4) and Cody Eakin (16.9). Perhaps the break will provide Karlsson with the breather he needs to bust out when the second half fires up.