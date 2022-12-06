Karlsson posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.
Karlsson set up Paul Cotter on the opening goal at 1:36 of the first period. With two goals and three assists in his last seven games, Karlsson continues to provide steady offense in a second-line role. The 29-year-old center has six goals, 12 helpers, 53 shots, 19 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating through 27 contests.
