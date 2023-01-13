Karlsson scored an empty-net power-play goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
The tally ended Karlsson's 11-game goal drought, though he remained productive with eight helpers in that span. The 30-year-old center is up to eight goals, 21 assists, 80 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 43 contests this season. He's picked up seven of his points on the power play and another three while shorthanded, which illustrates his extensive role in all situations.
