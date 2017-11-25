Karlsson posted two goals, including one on the power play, and seven shots on goal in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Sharks on Friday.

The 24-year-old is scorching hot, having scored 20 points in his last 21 games, including 13 in his last nine. He had a season-high five shots on net Wednesday, and he bested that two days later versus the Sharks. That's helped him post eight goals in the last six games. It's going to be hard to find a hotter player in the NHL right now than Karlsson.