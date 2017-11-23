Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Stays hot Wednesday
Karlsson tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.
The former Blue Jacket also recorded a season-high five shots on goal, which isn't all that surprising considering the Knights threw a plentiful 49 at Anaheim netminder John Gibson. With 18 points in 20 games, including 11 in his last eight, Karlsson is quietly one of the hottest players in the league right now.
