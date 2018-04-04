Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added two assists at even strength in Tuesday's shootout win over Vancouver.

Karlsson has now scored in three straight games and has compiled a whopping four goals and 12 points during a current five-game point streak. The 25-year-old is sitting on 43 goals and 78 points in 80 contests this season and remains an elite fantasy option. Karlsson's plus-49 rating and lethal scoring ability will make him a highly coveted target in playoff drafts.