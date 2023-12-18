Karlsson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Karlsson has three goals and three helpers over his last six contests. He provided an insurance tally in the third period Sunday, knocking in a rebound of a Mark Stone shot on the Golden Knights' last goal. Karlsson is up to 14 goals, 29 points (nine on the power play), 78 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 32 contests. He should continue to play significant minutes in all situations, including in a middle-six role at even strength.