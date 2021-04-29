Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Golden Knights controlled the opening faceoff, and Karlsson was able to convert on an Alex Pietrangelo feed just 10 seconds into the game. The 28-year-old Karlsson has two goals and an assist in his last three games. The Swede is up to 13 tallies, 33 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 48 contests overall.