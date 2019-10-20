Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Strikes shorthanded

Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh.

Karlsson found the goal column, finally. The Golden Knights' top center had gone eight games without finding the back of the net, but his shorthanded marker versus Pittsburgh got the goose egg off the board. It also was Karlsson's first special-teams point of 2019-20. Despite the shortage in goals, Karlsson has been a reliable point producer so far, tallying eight points over the season's first nine contests.