Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Struggling to find back of net
Karlsson has 15 goals, 46 points and a plus-11 rating in 63 games this season.
Karlsson's offense production has tapered off quickly after his breakout campaign in 2017-18; over the last three seasons, he's tallied 78, 56 and 46 points, respectively. The 27-year-old forward has just two power-play goals while his shooting percentage has fallen to 10.9 percent.
