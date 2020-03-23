Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Struggling to find back of net

Karlsson has 15 goals, 46 points and a plus-11 rating in 63 games this season.

Karlsson's offense production has tapered off quickly after his breakout campaign in 2017-18; over the last three seasons, he's tallied 78, 56 and 46 points, respectively. The 27-year-old forward has just two power-play goals while his shooting percentage has fallen to 10.9 percent.