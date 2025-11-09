Karlsson (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Karlsson's injury wasn't obvious during the flow of the game, so it's unclear what has him sidelined. The 32-year-old center is a key part of the Golden Knights' middle six, which would make him a tough loss if he's out for any time. Alexander Holtz would likely enter the lineup if Karlsson misses time, though the team might also want to add a forward from AHL Henderson for depth purposes.