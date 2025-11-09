Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Suffers injury Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Karlsson's injury wasn't obvious during the flow of the game, so it's unclear what has him sidelined. The 32-year-old center is a key part of the Golden Knights' middle six, which would make him a tough loss if he's out for any time. Alexander Holtz would likely enter the lineup if Karlsson misses time, though the team might also want to add a forward from AHL Henderson for depth purposes.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets lone goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores empty-netter•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Shows special teams skills•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Helps out on empty netter•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: One of each in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores in Game 2 loss•