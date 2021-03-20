Karlsson (COVID-19 protocols) will be in Friday's lineup against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Karlsson was placed in COVID-19 protocols Friday but his test was deemed a false positive. The 28-year-old forward has 19 points while averaging 18:41 of ice time through 27 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lands in COVID-19 protocols•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Produces helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Registers assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Churns out assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: One of each Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies twice in overtime win•