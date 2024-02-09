Karlsson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Karlsson helped out on a Nicolas Hague tally in the first period. Later in the frame, Karlsson had a goal overturned after he batted it in with his hand. The 31-year-old center has a goal and an assist over two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's picked up where he left off and now has 34 points, 96 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 40 appearances on the year.