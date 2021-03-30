Karlsson managed an assist and a team-high four shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Karlsson notched the secondary helper on Nicolas Hague's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Karlsson has produced 24 points, 61 shots and a plus-9 rating through 33 games. He's done well in a second-line role -- the Swede doesn't add much grit but his scoring pace is similar to last year, when he had 46 points through 63 outings.