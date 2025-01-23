Karlsson suffered a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week, the Knights announced Thursday. Additionally, Karlsson was designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

At this point, Karlsson may be hard-pressed to get back into the lineup ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off, which could keep him out of action until late February. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old center was stuck in a 14-game goal drought in addition to a seven-game pointless streak. With Cole Schwindt (lower body) also on the shelf, the Knights will need to bring up a player from the minors to ice a full complement of forwards.