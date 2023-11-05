Karlsson scored twice and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

Karlsson put away his pair of goals in the third period. He's on a nine-game point streak consisting of six goals and seven assists. The 30-year-old center has been one of the most consistent players in the league so far with six tallies, nine helpers, 21 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 12 contests. Karlsson will try to extend the streak again Sunday in Anaheim.