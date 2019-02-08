Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tacks on two points

Karlsson scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's game versus the Red Wings.

It hasn't been an easy stretch for Karlsson, as he posted just four points in the last 17 games and none on the power play. His first point -- a helper to Jonathan Marchessault on the man advantage -- was followed up by a goal of his own just 5:04 later to give the Golden Knights the lead in the second period. Karlsson continues to shoot around the same amount of times as last season, but his 14.3 shooting percentage is a hefty regression from last year's 23.4 mark. Still, Karlsson's still on pace for a respectable 25 goals.