Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Karlsson got the Golden Knights within a goal near the end of the second period, but they wouldn't solve Jack Campbell again. This was Karlsson's second straight game with a goal after he went 11 contests without scoring. The 30-year-old center is up to nine tallies, 30 points, 83 shots on net, 30 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 44 appearances this season.