Karlsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Karlsson landed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday, but it was a false positive. He was good to go by the time the puck dropped, and it was good for the Golden Knights -- his second-period tally was the game-winner. Karlsson has seven goals, 20 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 28 appearances. He's a productive scoring-only option in the top six.