Karlsson scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is the gift that keeps on giving to fantasy owners. Karlsson set new career highs in the scoring categories about a month ago, but he continues to add to that every night. Through 41 games, he has 22 goals, 36 points and a plus-20 rating. In the last five contests, Karlsson has posted five goals and seven points. However, at some point, owners should expect the 25-year-old to slow down. He owns a 25.9 shooting percentage, which is a league high, and over the three previous seasons, Karlsson posted just a 7.7 shooting percentage.