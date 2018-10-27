Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies goal in loss
Karlsson scored on his only shot in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Friday.
Scoring on one shot raised his shooting percentage to 18.8 percent, which is certainly a healthy number, but still significantly lower than his 23.4 shooting percentage from last season. It's extremely unlikely he repeats the 2017-18 shooting percentage, but at least early this season, Karlsson is proving he can get close to it again. The problem, though, is he only has 16 shots on net, giving him three goals. That puts him on pace for about 25 goals, which is a respectable mark but well short of his 43 from last season.
